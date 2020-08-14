Geraldean Merritt Sanders, 96, of Kentwood, La., passed away Aug. 11, 2020, at Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite, La.
Visitation is 5 to 9 tonight at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, and 9 a.m. Saturday until services there at 11. Bro. Mike Shumock will officiate. Burial will be in East Fork Cemetery, Kentwood.
Mrs. Sanders was born Jan. 26, 1924, in Osyka.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. She worked for the State of Louisiana Department of Tourism for 30 years. She loved her job and the trips she and Judy were able to go on because of it. The thing she was most proud of though, was her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Sanders; son, Aubrey Ray Sanders; daughter, Marie Hendry; parents, Obediah and Jessie Merritt; and son-in-law, Raymond Posey.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Posey of Dora, Ala., and Judy Sanders of Kentwood; six grandchildren, Scott Posey (Karen) of Denham Springs, La., Denver Posey (Victoria) of League City, Texas, Kim Sulzby (Jay) of Dora, Michelle Bridges (Paul), Marcie Grice (James) and Justin Hendry (Dana), all of Kentwood; son-in-law, Larry Hendry of Kentwood; 23 great-grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren, as well as being “Maw Maw” to numerous others.
Pallbearers are Scott Posey, Denver Posey, Justin Hendry, Caleb Hendry, Triston Lofton and Jeffery Posey.
