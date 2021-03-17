Ralph Posey Montgomery, 70, of Belmont died March 11, 2021, at his home.
Services were Saturday at Old Bethel United Methodist Church in Golden, with burial in Old Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home of Belmont handled arrangements.
Mr. Montgomery was born in Tupelo to Gilbert and Mary Montgomery.
