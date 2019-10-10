Wendell “Randolph” Wells, 88, of McComb, passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be noon Saturday until services at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Dr. David Millican will officiate and burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
Randolph was born May 26, 1931, in McComb to the late Robert Chase and Mary Olee Hewitt Wells.
He was a member of New Heights Baptist Church. He loved his church, baseball, coaching, and his children and grandchildren.
He was a veteran who served in the Army during the Korean War. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Lou Carlisle Wells; and a daughter-in-law, Pam Wells.
He is survived by his children, Mary and Mike Thornton of Smithdale, Linda and Felder Dunn of Fernwood, Mike and Lynnette Wells of Ponchatoula, La., and Randy Wells of Summit; grandchildren, Champ and Wendy Thornton of Anniston, Ala., Brittany and Jack Stogner of Hattiesburg, Magan and Ben Legg of Magnolia, and Mistie and Wendell Durham of Amory; great-grandchildren, Colby Thornton, Tristan Thornton, Evan Legg, Machala Durham, Wyatt Durham and Aidan Stogner; a cousin, Garland Harrison; three dear friends, Bobbie Fultz, Walter Anderson and Cynthia Newell; and a host of other church friends and relatives.
Pallbearers will be Mike Thornton, Champ Thornton, Carl Fuller, Jack Stogner, Felder Dunn and Walter Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Heights Baptist Church in Summit.
