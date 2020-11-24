Audrey Murray Lamey Thompson, 84, of McComb and formerly of Biloxi, passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2020.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Wednesday until services at 2 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Burial will follow in Hollywood cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert “Buddy” Murray and Audrey Manuel Murray. She was also preceded in death by her former husband of 45 years, Robert “Bobby” Lamey, and her sister, Janice Murray Morse (Ken).
Audrey is survived by her husband of 20 years, Robert (Bob) Thompson; sons Charles “Chuck” Lamey (Robyn), Mark Lamey and his fiancée Laureen; her brother, Charles Murray (Donna); her grandchildren, Ryan Lamey, Aaron Lamey (Kristina), and Brandi Lamey; and great-grandchildren Macy, Cecelia and Mia Lamey.
Additionally, Audrey is survived by her stepdaughters, Faith Thompson Newman (Mack) and René Farley; stepsons Robbie and Tommy Thompson; grandchildren, Jason Newman (Rachel), Rachel Newman, Elaine Kinnard, great-grandchildren Blythe, Graham, Jillian and Eisley.
Audrey graduated from Biloxi High School in 1951. She excelled to executive assistant for the city of Biloxi. As the first city manager of Gautier and D’Iberville, she established the incorporation of these two cities. After she retired from the city of D’Iberville, she became a full-time RV camper with her husband. She was an active supporter of the Biloxi Elks Lodge. She was also a member of the Young Matrons Mardi Gras organization and was queen in the early 80’s.
Audrey’s family would like to thank all that cared for her, but most especially her stepdaughter Faith Thompson Newman and her husband Mack.
To share condolences please go to www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.