Earl Willie Bennett Jr., 33, of Liberty, passed away on March 10, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Providence No.2 in Ethel, La., with the Rev. Rodney Q. Freeman officiating. Burial will be at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty, under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Earl was born May 26, 1986, in Zachary, La., to Earl Willie Bennett Sr. and Lavoria Renee Bolden.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, John (Elouise) Bennett Sr. and James (Geraldine) Bolden, respectively; great-grandfather, Joseph (Mary) White; and one godsister, Shavonta Young.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carlean Bennett; two sons, E’Mareon M. Bennett and E’Mone C. Bennett; his mother, Lavoria (Joseph) Thomas; two sisters, Karetha (Ned) Davis and Antrinesha McCallister; three brothers, Jonathan (Cassietta) Bennett, Patrick Spears Jr. and Victor Hill; one goddaughter, Chelsi Johnson; one godmother, Louise Bennett; one godfather, Walter Johnson; two godsisters, La’Tasha Bennett and Alexus Bennett; one godbrother, Brandon Irvin; five aunts, six uncles and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
