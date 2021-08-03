Betty Jean Stovall Brister, 89, of McComb, passed from this life on July 29, 2021, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg surrounded by her family.
Graveside service was 10 a.m. Monday in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb with Bro. Trent Bilbo officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Brister was born Sept. 2, 1931, in McComb, the daughter of Oscar Stovall and Hilda Williams Stovall.
She married the Rev. Howard Brister in 1953. They were married for 56 years until Bro. Howard’s death in 2010.
She graduated from Mississippi College with a degree in English and elementary education. She enjoyed traveling, reading, singing and painting. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; mother-in-law, Jessie Brister; sister-in-law, Marilyn Brister; brother-in-law, Melvin Brister; nephew, Michael Brister; and niece, Rhonda Scott.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Bracey and husband Larry of Lumberton; son, Glenn Brister and wife Joneth of Walland, Tenn.; grandsons, Josh Bracey and wife Elizabeth, Jacob Bracey and fiancée Mary Beth Bohannon, all of Lumberton, and Jonathan Brister of Walland; granddaughters, Kristen Slaughter of Birmingham, Ala., and Shannon Brister and Hannah Brister of Walland; great-granddaughters, Madelyn Bracey of Hattiesburg, Ava Reid Bracey, Harper Bracey and Kayte Bracey of Lumberton, Paxton Slaughter and Addlee Slaughter of Birmingham; great-grandson, Kyland Bracey of Hattiesburg; a sister, Janette Scott of McComb; nieces, Lauren Brister of Gulfport, Carol Brister of Savannah, Ga., Robin Harrington and husband Milce of Vicksburg, and Rebecca Chase of Hattiesburg; and a nephew, Robby Scott of McComb.
