Trey Donovan Crittenden, 22, of Summit, passed away Aug. 8, 2021.
Services were 2 p.m. Tuesday at Riverwood Family Funeral Service, Brookhaven, with burial at Montgomery Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Crittenden was born June 8, 1999.
Trey was a member of Montgomery Baptist Church and was a pipefitter.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hog hunting, playing cards, riding bikes and horses, and anything outdoors. His numerous friends were his family.
Preceding him in death were his great-grandparents, Ludie and EJ Crittenden, John and Laurice Buller, Minnie Gertrude Davis and Carry Frith; uncle, Donnie Crittenden; grandfather, Don Crittenden; and cousin, Drew River Smith.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Michael and Jennifer Crittenden; daughter, Paisley Kate Crittenden; son-to-be, Stetson Laine Crittenden; brother, Ty Crittenden; sister, Chloe Crittenden; his grandmother, Edna Crittenden and grandparents, Tom Frith and Elaine Frith; uncles, Tinker Frith and Gene Frith; aunts, Tammy Smith and Frieda Frith; cousins, Eva Frith, Todd Smith, Colton Frith and Savannah Frith; along with other special family, Amber Case and Kaylee Brown.
He loved his family and his many friends with all his heart and would do anything for them anytime. He will be missed by all that loved and knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his children.
