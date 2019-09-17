Timothy Jones 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Timothy B. Jones, 23, of McComb died Sept. 13, 2019, in McComb. Arrangements are incomplete at Craft Funeral Home of McComb. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 76° Clear Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News Joyce B. Honea First lady visits Hackers target S. Pike network Absences down, grades up — hopefully — in Amite Camp Sunshine: ‘The happiest place on earth’ Franklin County falls to Wesson Monday Report Amite school head holds out hope for improved rating Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice ID man found dead at storeGunmen wantedCouples bond over hunting giant alligators1 found dead outside storePrayer protestFormer officials take action vs. cityVictim of I-55 wreck ID’dWoman dies in apparent suicideGabriel Seth Hodges2 wounded after game Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRockedrick McGhee (1)Officer saves the day (1)City officials move to nix receipts (1)Trump and Lincoln (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.