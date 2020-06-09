Roy W. Freeman Sr., 74, died June 1, 2020, at a hospital in South America.
There are no local services. Burial will be in South America.
He was from Zachary, La., and was the son of the late Wince “Jim” Freeman and Alice Elise McKenzie Freeman of Smithdale.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Jerline Freeman Escobar of Smithdale, and a brother, Jimmie Dale Freeman of Wichita, Kan.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Guerrero Freeman of South America; three children, Peggy Freeman Pickett and husband Richard of Smithdale, Bobby Freeman and wife Karen of Bogue Chitto and Roy Winston Freeman and wife Ashley of Petal; a brother, Pearley Gene Freeman and wife Ginger of Columbus; two sisters, Delilah Sue Freeman Otis and husband John of Smithdale and Ina Pearl Freeman LeBoeuf of Washington state; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.
