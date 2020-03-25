James “Tall Daddy” Case Jr., 72, of Magnolia, passed away March 23, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
James “Tall Daddy” was born March 25, 1947, in Magnolia to James Case Sr. and Lucille Melton Case.
He was an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman. He passed this trait onto his grandchildren. He worked for over 20 years in the oil industry. He was promoted to supervisor before being injured. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Susan Faye Case; and a brother, John William Case.
He is survived by his four children, James M. Case, Mary A. Myers and husband William Myers, Christy Fair and Jerry Wayne Case; five grandchildren, Zack Morgan and wife Maranda Morgan, Brandon Case, Dylan Fair and fiancee Reanne Roberts, Damion Myers and Alex Myers; two great-grandchildren, Casey M. Morgan and Olivia Grace Fair; three siblings, Barbara Boyd and husband Rocky Boyd, Mary Beard, and Michael Case and wife Linda Case; best friends, Marvin Brown and Danny Craig; along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and other friends.
