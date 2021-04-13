Albert Leon Slocum Jr., 86, of McComb, died April 7, 2021, at King Daughter’s Medical Center in Brookhaven.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. in St. Paul M.B Church Cemetery in Tylertown with Pastor Isaac Jones Officiating.
Mr. Slocum was born Jan. 20, 1935 in Walthall County to Albert L. Slocum Sr. and Mary Davis Slocum.
