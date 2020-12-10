Josephine Perry, 98, of Gloster, died Dec. 3, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home. Masks are required. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Oaklawn Cemetery, Centreville. The Rev. David Veals will officiate.
Mrs. Perry was born July 8, 1922, in Gloster to Sandy and Gertrude Cassel Williams.
She was a deaconess at Damascus Baptist Church, Gloster.
Mrs. Perry was preceded in death by her parents, paternal and maternal grandparents, six brothers, one sister, a son and husband, Albert Perry.
Survivors include a son, John Perry; two granddaughters and two grandsons.
