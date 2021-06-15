Ronald Arnold, 57, passed away June 10, 2021, at his residence near Gloster.
Visitation was 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster.
He was a heavy equipment for private businesses for many years. Ronald was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Pagel Arnold, Bonnie Gail Hughes and William D. “Cooter” Hughes Jr.
He is survived by daughter, Brandi Longmire and husband Bud; son, Braxton Arnold and Debra Nations: three grandchildren, Jake Longmire, Luke Longmire and Kodi Arnold; brother, Keith Hughes and wife Jennifer; sister, Angie Lehmann; nieces and nephews, Makayla Graves, McKenna Hughes, Nathan Hughes, Brantley Hughes and wife Makayla, Riley Walker and Sarah Graves; special friends, Andy and Mona Tynes and Arie Maniscalco.
The family strongly requests that in lieu of flowers to make donations to the National Wildlife Turkey Federation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.