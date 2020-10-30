Natalie Sue Wesley, 59, of Summit, died Oct. 18, 2020, at Courtyard Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Summit.
Ms. Wesley was born Feb. 26, 1961, in Milwaukee to Ulysses V. Wesley and Launell Ridley Howard Wesley.
She was formerly employed at Walmart and also worked in the food service industry. She was a 1978 graduate of James Madison High School in Milwaukee. She also attended Business Training Institute, where she received a certificate as a business office assistant in 1980.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ulysses Van Wesley Jr.
Survivors include her siblings, Lawrence T. (Ida Williams) Wesley, Regina Wesley Brown and Trent Wesley; three nephews, Reginald D. Wesley, Eric J.C. (Qiana) Bolden and Lawrence L.U.M.E. Wesley; three great-nephews, Derek J. Wesley, Carmello Wesley and Troy EJC Bolden; sister-in-law, Luvenia Wesley; god-sister, Yolanda “Boo” Roby; and a host of other relatives and friends.
