Jimmy Dan Dalton, 79, of Centreville, passed away at Field Health System on July 6, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Oaklawn Cemetery in Centreville with Dr. Dennis L. Johnsey officiating, under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.
Mr. Dalton was born Jan. 15, 1941, in McComb, to Jim and Edna Dalton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gwen Dalton; and three sisters, Doris McDaniel, Gerry Petryszak and Mary George Collins.
Survivors include a daughter, Lisa McClure and husband Charles “Rip” McClure; a son, James Daniel “Dan” Dalton and wife Kellie Dalton; and grandchildren, Connor McClure, Abby Dalton, Karlyn Dalton and Lana Dalton.
Pallbearers will be Bucky Darden, David Curry, Robert Spillman, Robert McKey and David Bradley.
