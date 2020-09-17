Mary E. Allred, 77, of Bogue Chitto passed away Sept. 15, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Friday at Adams United Methodist Church until graveside services at 1 p.m. in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dewayne Scoggins will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
Mary was born March 1, 1943, in Pike County to Clarence Roberts and Ruby Mae Roberts.
She was a member of Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church. She worked for many years in the purchasing department of Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. She loved to travel and read. Mary enjoyed the time spent with her family and her beloved poodle Molly. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; James E. Allred; a son, James E. Allred Jr.; a sister, Bobbie Roberts; and a nephew, Todd Williamson.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Paul Allred and Jennifer and Reuben Allred and Lisa, all of Bogue Chitto; a sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and David Williamson of the Enterprise community; six grandchildren, Jordan Allred, Drayton Allred, Bailey Allred, James Allred (Alex), Mattie Grace Williams and Mallory Williams; a great-granddaughter, Jemma Allred; special relatives, Jean Galbo of Denham Springs, La., and Donna Bales of Summit; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Drayton Allred, James Allred, Bailey Allred, Chad Galbo, Austin Sinclair and Daniel Bales.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
