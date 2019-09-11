Leona “Bonnie” Lewis, 79, of Brookhaven and formerly of McComb, passed away Sept. 6, 2019, in Brookhaven.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, McComb, and will continue there 1 p.m. Sunday until services at 3. Bro. Ed Sudduth will officiate. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery.
Mrs. Lewis was born Sept. 5, 1940, in Tylertown, to Troy Thames and Helen Lambert Thames.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Julius Lewis; two daughters, Debbie Stringer and Joann Thames; a son, Keith “Big Keith” Stringer; a brother, Lavon Thames; a nephew, Randy Thames; a niece, Shelia Thames; a sister-in-law, Christine Thames; and a great grandson, Jaylon Stringer.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Andrews of Dothan, Ala.; a sister, Kathy Carruth (Jerry) of McComb; five grandchildren, Jeffery Cain, Cindy Ball, Jamie Andrews, Shanon Diggs and Keith “Little Keith” Stringer; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
