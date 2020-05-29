Kentrell L. Knox

Kentrell Lamont Knox, 44, of New Orleans, departed this life and was received into eternity on May 22, 2020.
Visitation is 4 to 5 p.m. today at Dennis Funeral Home, 1812 Louisiana Ave., New Orleans. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, 2618 Greensburg Road, Liberty.
Kentrell was born May 10, 1976, to Winnie White.
He leaves to mourn his death his wife, Yashika Byes Knox; sons, Joshua Dillion of San Antonio and Kentrelle Ruffin of Humble, Texas; stepchildren, Kayla Edwards and Darrick Byes; two grandsons, Jeremiah and Zechariah Dillon of San Antonio; goddaughter, Corey’ell Butler; sisters, Suprina (Tyrone) Jordan of Marrero, La., Winnett Knox and Tamara White, both of Baytown, Texas; one brother, Derrick K. White of Texas City, Texas; and his beloved mother, Winnie K. White of Harvey, La.
