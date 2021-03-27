Eleanor B. Cutrer, 59, of McComb passed away March 26, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Visitation resumes noon Monday until services at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Bro. John Underwood and the Rev. Dixie Holder Cummings will officiate, and burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
