Mary Ann Carter, 64, of Jackson and a native of Magnolia, died Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Craft Funeral Home of McComb. The Rev. Thomas Magee will officiate, and burial will be in Sherman Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Magnolia.
Mrs. Carter was born May 21, 1956.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.