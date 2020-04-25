Scott Lee Thompson, 52, passed away in the early morning hours on April 20, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 11 a.m. today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home until a private memorial service at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Brandon Lynch officiating. His family asks that proper measures be taken to maintain everyone’s safety as advised during this pandemic.
He was born July 28, 1967, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Danny Thompson and Alice Brewer Thompson. Following his father Danny, who retired as chief warrant officer 4, EOD, U.S. Navy, Scott served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Initiated Feb. 6, 2001, for 19 years he had been a Mason. At the time of his death, he was a past master and acting secretary of McComb City Lodge 382 F&AM. Mr. Thompson retired after many years of serving his community as a law enforcement officer in Pike County.
A caring father and husband that always put his girls before anyone else, Scott devoted his life to God, to his work and helping those around him in the work field be the best that they could be. He will be missed and forever loved by all who knew him and had the good fortune to meet him.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
His memory will live on through his wife of 30 years Debbie, and their two daughters, Hannah Thompson of Hattiesburg and Chelsee Thompson of McComb. Scott is also survived by his mother Alice and Frank Myers of Branson, Mo.; brother Matt Thompson and wife Connie of Cabool, Mo.; Rene Thompson of Simpsonville, S.C.; and by his dear uncle David Brewer of McComb. The loss of Scott will be mourned by a whole host of extended family, friends, and fellow officers past and present.
