James “Hosie” Carraway, 98, a longtime resident of the East Fork community, passed away April 11, 2020, at his home.
A "drive-thru" visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. today at Tangipahoa Baptist Church. Everyone is asked to remain in vehicles and drive by the front of the church to greet the family. Following the visitation, his immediate family will attend a graveside service in the Tangipahoa cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Carraway, known as "PawPaw Hosie" to most people, was born Dec. 3, 1921, in Franklin County, the oldest child of James Marshall Carraway and Willene McGehee Carraway. He was a WWII Navy veteran, serving in Okinawa and Guam.
For almost 60 years, he hauled cattle for most every farmer in Southwest Mississippi. After working for many years in the car shop of the Illinois Central Railroad in McComb, he retired to his farm in Amite County. In recognition of his many years as a cattle farmer, Mr. Hosie was honored by the Liberty Chamber of Commerce as the 2009 Farmer of the Year. He was the oldest member of Tangipahoa Baptist Church and faithfully attended services as long as he was physically able to go. PawPaw Hosie was loved by all who knew him, and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Louise Martin Carraway; his second wife, Marjorie Moss Carraway; his brothers and sisters, Mary Lezina, Bonnie Groover, Roy Carraway, Fannylene Arnold and Charles Ray Carraway.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Clay Campbell of East Fork; grandson, Greyson Campbell and his wife Whitney of East Fork; great-grandchildren, Addison and Anna Grey Campbell and Mary Lynn Dunn; stepchildren, Sharon White and her husband Cliff of Dixie Springs and Ray Moss Jr. of Valencia, Calif. His longtime friends and caregivers, Gail Day and Keith Brown, were viewed as members of his family. Mr. Hosie is survived by numerous other relatives and many, many friends.
The family wishes to thank Hospice Compassus for the special care he received in the last few months. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Hosie Carraway's name may be made to the Women's Ministry or the Brotherhood of Tangipahoa Baptist Church, 7555 Thompson Road, Summit, MS 39666.
