Betty Jo Lewis Mote, 86, of McComb, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 7, 2021, at her residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Betty was born in Pike County on April 26, 1934, the daughter of Ernest E. Lewis Sr. and Lula McDaniel Lewis. She was a caring person and loved to make others happy. She also loved the outdoors and working in her flower beds and garden. Her family meant the world to her and she looked forward to her time spent with them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bruce L. Mote; her eight siblings; one son, Bruce Mote Jr.; and one infant daughter.
She is survived by one son, Lamar Mote of Pearl; one daughter, Patti M. Ussery and Dwayne of Georgetown, La.; one cousin, Joan McDaniel of Osyka; one honorary sister, Peggy Smith of Florence; one granddaughter, Paige Jordan Ussery; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
