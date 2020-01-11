Charles Dickerson, 90, of Jayess, died Jan. 8, 2020, at the SADD Hospice Facility in Mobile, Ala.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Sunday at Union Primitive Baptist Church in Ruth until services in the church cemetery with Elder Mickey Myers officiating. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Mac Frazier, Brent Tarver, Jeremy Ryan, Randy Dickerson, Quincy Walters and Trey Walters.
Mr. Dickerson was born April 1, 1929, in Mobile to G.C. and Azalea Boyd Dickerson. He worked at Kellwood.
Dickerson was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Joshua Thurman, Joseph Dickerson and Jayda Walters; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Dickerson; and a son-in-law, Lamarr Walters.
He is survived by his spouse of 68 years, Donnie Nell Dickerson of Stapleton, Ala.; two sons, Jerry Dickerson and wife Stephanie and Larry Dickerson, both of Jayess; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; one brother, Louis Dickers of Tennessee; and one sister, Martha Caston of Liberty.
