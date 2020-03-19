Dorothy Lavern Dunaway, 93, of the Enon community, passed from this life on March 16, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at her residence.
To comply with recent Coronavirus recommendations by the CDC, a private, family-only visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday until services at 11 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Bro. Belton Mathis officiating. Burial will follow in the Enon Cemetery.
Mrs. Lavern was born Oct. 14, 1926, and was the daughter of Simmie Cothern and Wilma Boyd Cothern.
She was a lifetime member of Enon Baptist Church in Jayess.
She loved to cook and was known for her many great dishes. She loved her family. They meant the world to her. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Clevy J. Dunaway; two brothers, Eloyd Cothern and Jimmie Lee Cothern; two sisters, Elaine Roberts and Betty Sue Cothern; one brother-in-law, Perry Roberts Jr.; two granddaughters, Kimberly Johnson and Tommie Lynn Cothern; and one grandson, Samuel Ray Lawrence.
She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Lawrence and husband Gerald, Janice Dunaway and husband Charles, all of Enon, and Belinda Roberts and husband Frankie of Madison; one sister, Gloria Dunaway and husband Jewel of Enon; seven grandchildren, Michelle Boyd, Dawn Hoots, Shannon Boyd, Steve Lawrence and wife Anna, Kevin Dunaway and wife Ashlin, Kriss Dunaway and wife Kristy and Justin Roberts and wife Margie; 17 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Luke’s Home Health and Hospice.
