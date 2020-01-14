Thomas Daniel “Tommy” White, 68, of McComb, died peacefully in the arms of his wife Teri at his home on Jan. 10, 2020.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today at West McComb Baptist Church until services there at 1 p.m. The Rev. Vann Windom will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements
Mr. White was born Sept. 4, 1951, in McComb, the son of Jack White Sr. and Marie Moyers White Ruengert. He was a graduate of McComb High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Walter Ruengert; his brother, Jack White Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Bobby Lenoir.
Mr. White is survived by his wife of 44 years, Teri Reeves White; his son, Robert “Robby” Daniel White and wife Catherine Wall White; granddaughter, Caitlyn Elizabeth White; and grandson, William Thomas White, all of Hattiesburg; brothers, John White (Janet) of Hattiesburg and Bob White (Faye) of Hammond, La.; brother-in-law, Brian Reeves (Karla) of McComb; sister-in-law, Mona Lenoir of Jackson; cousin George White (Susan) of Hueytown, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. White owned Southwest Office Equipment and worked for Crawford Catastrophe Insurance. He was a member and past board member of the Wild Turkey Federation and helped found the Pike/Amite Chapter. He was a member of West McComb Baptist Church.
Memorials may be sent to the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, 4400 Lakeland Drive Flowood, MS 39232 and the The Baptist Children’s Village, 114 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Heather Yarborough who was Tommy’s home health nurse for 3½ years.
Sincere appreciation is also extended to the UMMC Heart Transplant Team in Jackson.
