Patsy Dossett Ladnier, 90, of Vicksburg, passed away June 16, 2020, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. today at Griffin Cemetery, Moss Point, with the Rev. Jim Hess and the Rev. Judd Coggin officiating and Tammy Killingsworth soloist. Glenwood Funeral Home of Vicksburg is handling arrangements.
Patsy was born in Eight Mile, Ala., Oct. 12, 1929, to William Louis Dossett and Rosalee Browning Dossett.
She was a graduate of Semmes High School, Semmes, Ala., and attended Clarke College in Newton.
She married Oliver C. Ladnier on Nov. 21, 1948. Patsy served as a devoted minister’s wife alongside Bro. Ladnier for a lifelong ministry of pastorates beginning at Calvary Baptist Mission in Jackson from 1951-1957. Other pastorates include Carmel Baptist in Monticello from 1957-1960, North McComb Baptist in McComb from 1960-1970 and First Baptist in Magee from 1970-1995. Patsy also served as church secretary during their ministry at First Baptist Church in Magee.
After retirement, they moved to Vicksburg and were members of First Baptist Church. In retirement, they continued in ministry by serving as interim pastor at White Oak Baptist in Smith County, Bovina Baptist, Goodrum Baptist and Woodlawn Baptist, all in Vicksburg, Eagle Lake Baptist in Eagle Lake, and Wayside Baptist, Oakland Baptist and Grace Baptist, all in Vicksburg.
Patsy also taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and was active in WMU and other mission endeavors. At home, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oliver Ladnier; her siblings, Bill, Jim, Maurice, Marguerite, Madolin, Clemie and Joanna; and a son-in-law, Tom McGraw.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Dan) Johnson and Brenda (Chris) McNeese; a sister, Joyce (F.B.) Ellison; brothers, Ellis (Fay) Dossett and Huey P. Dossett; grandchildren, Danellen (Brian) DeHuff, Beau (Rebecca) Johnson and Zach (Mallory) Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Johnson, Knox, Rivers and Delta DeHuff, Hayden, Amelia-Kate, Graham and Henry Johnson, Ansley, Laikynn and Cameron Johnson.
Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children’s Village at P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060 and to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 39105. We rejoice in the knowledge that she is in the presence of her Heavenly Father.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.