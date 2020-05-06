Leslie Lee Lowery, 79, of McComb, passed from this life on April 30, 2020, at G.V. Montgomery V.A. Medical Center in Jackson.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hollywood Cemetery with Bro. Van Windom officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Leslie was born Aug. 12, 1940, in Bloomington-Normal, Ill., and was the son of Carl Lowery and Luella Johnson Lowery.
He was a World War II veteran in the Navy. He worked for the ICG Railroad in Illinois, moved to Mississippi in 1973 and continued his work for the ICG Railroad as a carman.
He had a small farm in Summit, where he loved to tend to his cows and garden and fish, hunt and shoot skeet with his family. He moved to McComb in 2005 where he loved to go to Walmart and meet up with his best friends, Harold Edwards and Thomas Whittington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Don Lowery and Dwayne Lowery; one sister, Louis Lowery; one nephew, Bradley Lowery; and one granddaughter, Robin Nicole McKenzie.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Lowery of McComb; one son, Les Lowery of Massachusetts; one daughter, Lisa Lowery of McComb; six grandchildren, David Lee Lowery, Marie Carol Lowery, Beverly Ford, Aaron Love, Shelby Moak and Gracy Adams; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
