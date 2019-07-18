Joyce M. Jones, 63, of Magnolia died July 15, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Magnolia, with Dr. Nathaniel Jones officiating. Burial will be in Bertha Smith Cemetery. Craft Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Jones was born July 10, 1956, in Pike County.
