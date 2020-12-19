Floyce B. Robinson, 77, of McComb, died Dec. 11, 2020, in McComb.
Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. today at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at 3:30 at Butler Cemetery with the Rev Martin Johnson officiating.
Ms. Robinson was born Oct. 17, 1943, in Amite County to the late John Butler Sr. and Willie Bell Butler.
She was a retired education.
She was a member of Sweet Home Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Central High School in Liberty. After graduation from Mississippi Industrial College in Holly Springs and Jackson State University in Jackson, she was an English teacher at Central High School. She later moved to Louisiana and continued to teach English there.
Survivors include one daughter, Marsha (Ron) Harrell; one grandson, Denzell R. Jackson; sisters and brothers, Bessie Poplus, John (Quida) Butler, Willie Henry (Georgine) Butler, Rosia (Willie B.) Tatum, Shirley Rogers, Marion White, Emma (Henry) Davis, Emanuel Butler and Charles Butler Sr.; four godchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.