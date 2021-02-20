Marshall Carey “Cap” Lambert Sr., 84, of Magnolia, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 15, 2021, at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Sunday until services at 3 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Dr. David Millican and Bro. Danny Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Pike Memorial Gardens in McComb. The family requests that everyone wear masks and social distancing be observed.
Mr. Cap was born in Pike County on April 5, 1936, the son of John Wroten Lambert and Doris Lenoir Lambert.
He was retired from McComb Wholesale Paper. He worked in the electronics field for Risher Radio Supply and C&R Electronics for 15 years. He enjoyed selling sausage at the Old Hickory Sausage Plant.
He was an active member of South McComb Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, director of Sunday school, trustee of South McComb Kindergarten and an R.A. leader.
He was an avid fan of model airplane flying and served as president of Camellia City Modelers. He taught a number of people how to fly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Alfred Lambert and D.G. Lambert; two sisters, Gwendolyn L. Eason and Doris Elizabeth Lambert; one nephew, A.B. “Jack” Eason; and two brothers-in-law, Mike Barron and Ted Thompson.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 64 years, Joan Word Lambert of Magnolia; two sons, Carey Lambert Jr. and Amy of Canton, and Darren Lambert and Ann of McComb; two grandsons, Thomas Lambert and Kristen of Madison and Brice Lambert and Salena of Birmingham, Ala.; one great-grandson, Braden Lambert; three great-granddaughters, Ann Reilly Lambert, Laurel Lambert and Mary Oliver Lambert; three sisters-in-law, Mary Thompson, Martha Barron and Bessie Lambert; one brother-in-law, Alan Word and Karen; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Lambert, Brice Lambert, Trent Barron, Dee Barron, Ricky Lewis and Michael Jackson. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Thompson, Alan Word, Daniel Lambert, Greg Lambert and the deacons of South McComb Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South McComb Baptist Church, 340 24th St., McComb, MS 39648.
