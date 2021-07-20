Sara Lloyd Fortenberry, 90, of Magnolia passed away on July 18, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.
Visitation will be noon Wednesday until service at 2 p.m. at Bluff Springs Baptist Church in Magnolia, with Bros. Richie Fortenberry and Billy Ray Simmons officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Sara was born July 26, 1930, in the Progress community to Lee and Sarah Brooks Knippers.
She graduated from Progress School. She was a grocery store owner and worked for over 40 years alongside her husband in the Ball community outside Magnolia.
She was a member of Bluff Springs Baptist Church.
She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother to three generations. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmy Ted Fortenberry; siblings, Ann Martin, Edna Dykes Martin, Edgar Knippers and Burnell Knippers; and a great-great-granddaughter, Paisley Fortenberry.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Kathy Fortenberry; grandsons and their wives, Richie, Brad and Mary, and Teddyjoe and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Nina, Jase, Sabra, Johnathan and Abby, Steven, Haley, Cory, Joley and Bailey; great-great-grandchildren, Kenzie Jo, Vera, Jack, Mia, Peyton and Grace; brothers, Willie Knippers and Bobby (Fay) Knippers; sister-in-law, Pansy Richardson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brad Fortenberry, Teddyjoe Fortenberry, Johnathan Fortenberry, Steven Fortenberry, Cameron Fortenberry and Jase Fortenberry.
Honorary pallbearers are Richie Fortenberry and Cory Travis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluff Springs Baptist Church, 5027 Magnolia-Progress Road, Magnolia, MS 39652.
