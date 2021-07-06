Gladys Geneva Bateman, 90, of Gloster, peacefully departed this life July 1, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation was 6 p.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home with a celebration service following. Visitation continued 1p.m. Sunday with another service at 2 p.m. Internment was at New Hope Methodist Protestant Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Bateman was born April 18, 1931, in Amite County.
She was above all else an avid follower of Jesus Christ and was always quick to witness to whoever she came into contact with.
Her favorite Bible verse was, ‘If a man die, shall he live again? All the days of my appointed time will I wait, til my change come.’ Job 14:14. She was famous for her ‘phone ministry’ which she used to encourage and build up others.
She was a wonderful cook, most famous for her tomato gravy and biscuits, blueberry pound cakes, and cornbread.
She was an avid reader, a crafter, loved puzzles, and embroidery. She was a beautiful person, mind, soul, and spirit whom her family knew as Granny B, and her daughters as “The Queen Bee.”
She worked for many years at Kellwood and Carter’s Garment factories. She was a member of the Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus Herman and Tennie Bates Etheridge; her husband, Willie Dallas Bateman; and son, Willie Dallas “Bill” Bateman Jr.
Survivors include her children: Jerry (Alice) Bateman, Judy (Julius) Costakis, Joyce Wilkinson, Karen (Ronald) Thompson, Deborah (Ryan) Beaty, Angie (Joel) Smalley, Averine “Dusty” (Reggie) Duncan, Wilma “Poppy” (Farrell) Holland, and Sharon (Johnny) Moore. She is also survived by one sister, Avis McDowell; 39 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brett Moore, Gavin Wilkinson, Pete Cirak, Mark Davis, Jordan Smalley, Chance Cater and Lane Bateman.
