Bradley M. Smith, 61, of McComb, passed from this life Oct. 6, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Sharkey Funeral Home, 1023 Old Brookhaven Road, Summit, and resumes 1 p.m. Wednesday until services at 2. Burial will follow in Terry’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was born Feb. 22, 1958, in McComb to James O. and Catherine McDaniel Smith.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Magnolia and a member of M.M.S.T. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents, Robert Lee (Bob) and Ruth E. Smith Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Otto and Eula McDaniel.
Survivors are his wife, Debbie Hemphill Smith; his mother; a son, Kerry King of Denham Springs, La.; a daughter, Layla Smith of Hattiesburg; a sister, Jane E. Smith of Magnolia; a grandson, Collin King of Denham Springs; and numerous other family and friends.
Pallbearers are Louis Guy Hudson, Mike McCaskell, Randy McIntyre, Eddie Schwing, Lindsey Lampton and Kenny Bacot. Honorary pallbearers are his AutoZone coworkers and brothers of M.M.S.T.
Share condolences at www.sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
