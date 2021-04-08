Jamie R. Miller, 46, of McComb died March 30, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Pike Memorial Gardens with Pastor Opal Nobles officiating. Bateaste Funeral Home of Natchez is handling arrangements.
Mr. Miller was born Jan. 27, 1975, to the late Rev. James Miller and Bobbie Sue Branch.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.