Jimmy L. Patterson, 58, of Summit, died Sept. 26, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Craft Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. at Webb Chapel M.B. Church in Liberty, with minister Leon Hitchens officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Patterson was born Aug. 15, 1962 in Amite County.
Online condolences cane be shared at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.