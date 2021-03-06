Johnnie “J.R.” Westbrook, 82, of Smithdale, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation is 5 p.m. Sunday until services at 2 p.m. Monday at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Smithdale with Bro. Russ Stevens, Bro. Cletus Moak, Bro. Lonnie Case and Bro. Phillip Parnell officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. J.R. was born in Smithdale on Sept. 19, 1938, and was the son of Lawrence Westbrook and Fannye Cupit Westbrook.
He was a Christian man and a lifelong member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He was a dedicated family man and loved his time spent with them. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family.
He served our country in the National Guard and was also a member of the John A. Quitman Masonic Lodge 0244 of Auburn. He was a retired pipefitter of Union Local 198 out of Baton Rouge.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Bernice Forman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 431⁄2 wonderful years, Rhonda Westbrook of Smithdale; two sons, Will Westbrook and wife Norma Jean, and James Westbrook and wife Taylor, all of Smithdale; one granddaughter, Jessica Moore of Poplarville; one grandson, Aaron Westbrook and wife Christian of Gloster; one great-granddaughter, Lexi Moore; one great-grandson, Greyson Westbrook; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Will Westbrook, James Westbrook, Aaron Westbrook, Rusty Moore, Matt Watts, Mikey Watts, Brady Watts and Dustin Watts. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Adams, Mark Golmon, Buford Golmon, Elvin Watts, Kevin Watts, Cliff White, Randy Taylor and Jackie Wooley.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice Compassus.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 5671 Fenn Road, Smithdale, MS 39664.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
