A beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Nelson Lamar Dawson, 86, a former resident of Liberty, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, at Landon Ridge Assisted Living in Sugar Land, Texas.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster and continues 10 a.m. Saturday unti until services there at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jan Curwick and Dr. David Womack will officiate. Burial will be in New Hope Methodist Protestant Church Cemetery in Gloster.
Mr. Dawson was born Feb. 16, 1933, in Gloster, the youngest of 13 children.
He graduated from Oxford High School in 1951 and Southwest Mississippi Junior College. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Dawson married Elaine Merle Womack on July 23, 1960, in Baton Rouge, where they resided and had two children, Dana Rebecca Dawson and Lane Lamar Dawson.
He was a member of Foster Road Baptist Church for more than 20 years. Upon retirement from the Baton Rouge Fire Department as Fire Prevention Chief in 1988, Nelson and Elaine moved to Liberty, where he was an arson investigator and election commissioner in Amite County for many years.
An avid genealogist, he scoured courthouses and cemeteries, collecting over 100,000 family names and writing three genealogy books.
Nelson was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church at Busy Corner for over 20 years. His home and acreage on Pecan Road were featured in the Enterprise-Journal for its many beautiful flowers. In 2018, he moved to Sugar Land, Texas, to be near his children.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elaine; parents, Luther Cleveland Dawson and Allie Bateman Dawson; sisters, Annie Belle Crum, Lula Dawson, Elsie Dawson, Maxine VonDrasek, Florence Byrd and Tressie McKey; and brothers, Thomas Dawson, Roddis Dawson, Carlos Dawson, Lamottis Dawson, Loyd Dawson and Willis Dawson.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Bo Capdau; son and daughter-in-law, Lane and Katherine Dawson; grandchildren, Michelle Capdau, Conner Capdau and fiancée Amy Gastauer, Felicia Capdau, Andrew Dawson, Madeleine Dawson, and Rebecca Dawson; brother-in-law, David Womack and wife Janet; and very special friend Janelle Jackson.
Pallbearers will be Conner Capdau, Andrew Dawson, Paul Dawson, Eric Dawson, Ned Brown and Steven Davis. Honor Guard will be provided by Baton Rouge Fire Department and Chief Ed Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hope Methodist Protestant Church Cemetery, 5721 New Hope Road, Gloster, MS 39638, for cemetery maintenance.
