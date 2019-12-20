Leola Banks “Lil Sista” Winding, 78, of Liberty died Dec. 11, 2019, at her residence after a brief illness.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday till services at 11 at West Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. David Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Cockerham Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Winding was born Jan. 27, 1941, to the late Bernard Banks and Lizzie Simmons Banks.
She was educated at Liberty Rosenwald School and graduated in the Class of 1959. She was a member of West Jerusalem Baptist Church.
She was employed by the Kellwood Co. as a seamstress for many years.
Leola was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Winding; parents; one sister, Cozy Lee Banks; and three brothers, Nathaniel Banks Sr., Andrew Banks and Bernard Banks Jr.
Leola leaves eight children to cherish her loving memory and continue her legacy: Cynthia (Michael) Kaham, Glinda Banks, Ventress (Marilyn) Winding, Edwin (LaToya) Winding, Brenda Winding, Valisa Winding, Terry (Cynthia) Winding, Jerry (Mary) Winding; two grandchildren whom she raised since birth, Jordan (Jasmine) Winding and Raven Winding; 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored; four sisters, Lee Ella Collins, Sarah Grisby, Jossie Banks and Margie Banks; one sister-in-law, Ruby Banks; one brother-in-law, Cleophas (Lucille) Winding; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.