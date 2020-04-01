Martha Magdeline Kyzar Hughes, 78, a longtime resident of Magnolia, passed away March 30, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Jerome Wall Cemetery in Gillsburg. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Hughes was born March 10, 1942, to the late Albert and Viola Kyzar of Independence, La.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
Martha loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She loved singing and reading to them. She also enjoyed mowing her yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Duke Kyzar.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 49 years, Hugh Ray Hughes: sons, Shanon Travis (wife Debra), Faron Travis (wife Judy), Chris Travis (wife June) and Glen Nesom; daughters, Gelinda Lilly, Madeline Lee (husband Joe) and Rachel McCullough (husband Clint); brothers, Fred Kyzar, Eugene Kyzar, Abe Kyzar and John Kyzar; sisters, Mary Saragusa and Tanzie Kyzar; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Chance Travis, Austin Travis, Darrell Travis, Ruston Travis, Canon Travis, and Carter Dukes. Honorary pallbearers will be her sons, Shanon Travis, Faron Travis, Chris Travis and Glen Nesom.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.