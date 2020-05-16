Millie B. Robinson, 85, of McComb, died May 10, 2020, at Country Brook Living Center in Brookhaven.
Services were 1 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. in McComb. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. at Greenwood North Cemetery.
She was born Dec. 22, 1934, in Pike County to the late Cora Franklin and David McCray Sr.
She was a member of Mount Herman Missionary Baptist Church in McComb.
She leaves behind five children, Willie J. McCray of Magnolia, Gwendolyn M. Smith of McComb, Clintis S. McCray of Ridgeland, Cassandra Woods and Renord McCray, both of McComb; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
