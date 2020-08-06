Prince Herring, 93, of McComb, died July 30, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11: 30 a.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside service are 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Martin T. Johnson officiating.
Mr. Herring was born June 8, 1927, in Lincoln County to the late Steve Herring and Hanna Black Herring.
Mr. Herring retired from Magnolia Electric Power Association after 33 years of service. He was also a retired electrician. He was a member of Sweet Home M.B. Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Beulah Williams Herring; one son, Michael Herring; one daughter-in-law, Judy D. Herring; and seven sisters, Ida M. Holt, Mary Nelson, Rose Herring, Eddye L. Anderson, Lucille Moses, Lottie Wilson and Lena Thomas.
Survivors include three sons, Jerry (Linda) Herring, Steve (Amy) Herring and Kenneth (Toni) Herring; three daughters, Carol Herring, Phyllis (Bobby) Chester and Gloria (David) Smith; four sisters-in-law: Shirley (Paul) Guy, Jennie V. World, Betty Williams and JoAnn Williams; 37 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family.
