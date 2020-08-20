John Robert Forrest, 54, of Magnolia, passed away Aug. 12, 2020, in Alliance, Neb.
Graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday at Levi Temple Church of God in Christ Cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Forrest was born in Magnolia on Oct. 23, 1965, son of the late Robert Forrest and Emma Forrest.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Alice Faye Forrest; three brothers, Charles Dunn, Robert Dunn and Ray Charles Forrest; one brother-in-law, Harold Varnado; and one niece, Kenitra Forrest.
He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Brittany Nichols of Magnolia; seven grandchildren, Braylon Nichols, NaKyah Hughes, Bray Shun Nichols, Kirsten Nichols, Jaliyah Nichols, Zavious Nichols and Cavaughn Garner; two brothers, William Earl (Shirley) Forrest and Vickie (Alicia) Forrest; six sisters, Shirley Ann Forrest, Shirley Dean (James) Magee, Julian Forrest, Elaine Kagler, Jackie (Byron) Hughey, all of Magnolia, and Tiffany (Keeshawn) Robinson of Byram; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Forrest of Magnolia; a special friend, Karen Jones of Hazlehurst; a best friend, Edward “Buster” Shackelford of Magnolia; two uncles, Thomas Forrest of Las Vegas and Webster (Willye Mae) Chess of Magnolia; six aunts, Georgia Mae Jones, Evelyn Forrest of Amite, La., Alma Forrest of New Orleans, Inez Calhoun of Houston, Texas, Anita (David) Magee and Fairy Dean (George) Hood of Magnolia; a host of nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
