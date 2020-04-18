Tony Pounds, 53, of Osyka died April 15, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services are at 3 p.m. at Spring Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Kentwood, La., with the Rev. Alton Strickland officiating.
Mr. Pounds was born July 20, 1966, to Leslie and Laura Pounds.
