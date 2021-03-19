Margaret J. Bruce, 76, of McComb, passed from this life on March 16, 2021, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Zachary, La.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Silver Springs Baptist Church in Progress with the Rev. Wayne Hall and the Rev. Mike O’Neal officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Sharkey Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Bruce was born Jan. 17, 1945, in Lockhart, Ala., to Jessie Jackson and Gertrude Brown.
Mrs. Margaret was a Christian woman who enjoyed spending time reading her Bible and listening to Christian music. She had different occupations through the years but was most accomplished as a CNA with St. Mary of the Pines. She loved to cook and take care of her large family, especially her grandbabies and great-grandbabies.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Chad Bruce; two daughters, Christal Estess and Samantha Berryhill; two grandsons and numerous siblings.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Thomas Bruce; eight daughters, five sons, 35 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Billiot, Justin Williams, Christopher Beniot, Joshua Stewart, Isaiah Bruce and John Bruce.
Honorary pallbearers are Thomas Bruce Jr. Joseph Billiot Jr. and Randall Billiot.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Silver Springs Baptist Church, 3020 Silver Drive, Osyka, MS 39657.
