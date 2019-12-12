Carl James Bergeron Sr. 84, of Lake Dixie Springs, was promoted to be face-to-face with our Lord on Dec. 8, 2019.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Bergeron was born Aug. 10, 1935, in Fairfax, Ala., to Willie J. Bergeron Sr. and Clarice Baker Bergeron.
James worked for J.Ray McDermott & Co. Inc. for 52 years! He was part of the team that constructed the first offshore platform in 100-foot depth (1954) and fabricated and installed the first platform in water depth greater than 1,000 feet (1978), also fabricated the largest platform in the Gulf of Mexico and the world’s deepest TLP in 4,000-foot water depth (1997). He was part of building the world’s tallest compliant tower (1998), just to name a few. His crew maintained a flawless safety record.
He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in McComb.
He was a member of Summit Masonic Lodge No.231 F&AM and Past Master for 1993, 1998 and 1999.
James was preceded in death by the “love of his life,” wife Melrose Boggan Bergeron; and his son, Carl James Bergeron Jr.
He is survived by his sister, Jackie Bergeron Oates and husband James; brother, Willie Bergeron and wife Kaye; daughter, Annette Bergeron of Louisiana; grandson, Jared Bergeron of Louisiana; great-granddaughter, Livia Bergeron of Louisiana; stepchildren, Brenda “Penny” Hester of Texas, Mary Doiron of Louisiana and Ted Allison of Alabama; grandchildren, Sandy Kaiser of Texas, Dena and Darren LeBoeuf and Leia Hall of Louisiana; great-grands, Kacy Mount of Texas, Jude LeBoeuf, Jasmine Hall and Bastian Hall, all of Louisiana; and great-great-granddaughter, Ava Mount.
Dad adored children, and in his honor memorials may be made to the Pike School Corp., 1115 Parklane Drive, McComb, MS 39648.
