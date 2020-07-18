Geneva McGehee Lamana, 92, of McComb, passed away July 12, 2020, at her residence.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Hollywood Cemetery. Dr. Woody Rimes will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Geneva was born in Smithdale on June 25, 1928, to Bernard and Elma Nunnery McGehee.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, McComb, where she was active in Sunday school and the Keenagers group as long as her health allowed. She retired after 20-plus years from South Central Bell and AT&T working in locations in New Orleans, Hammond, La., and Baton Rouge.
After retiring, she served many years with the phone company’s Pioneers Club. She was also a Pink Lady (Junior Auxiliary volunteer) for Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center for over five years.
Geneva loved life and the people in her life, always trying to give them a laugh. Those who knew her knew she had a very special love for animals, especially dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouses; a special husband, Jaspar Lamana; two sons, Jimmie Fayard III and Dennis W. Blum; her daughter, Glendra Blum Bourque; eight siblings and her faithful dog Chee Chee.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Chris Bourque and Matt Blum; three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives, along with special friends.
In faith with God’s grace, love and mercy, I’ll be with my children and family in spirit with peace and joy again. It is well with my soul. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.
The family asks everyone to please not send floral gifts, but please send a caring memorial to the McComb Animal Shelter, c/o City of McComb, 115 Third St., McComb, MS 39648.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.