Preston “Reebot” Jordan, 78, of Franklinton, La., died Nov. 10, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Jordan Temple Church of God in Christ, 1188 Thomas Grove Road, Magnolia, with Elder Timothy Stock officiating. Burial will be in Lee Family Cemetery in Franklinton.
Born Feb. 14, 1941, in Walthall County, Mr. Jordan was the son of the late Joe Jordan and the late Maudie Mae Dillon Jordan.
