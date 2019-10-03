Bobby Edwin Carraway, 90, of Madison and formerly of McComb, passed away Oct. 2, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. His grandson, Jay Williams, will officiate, and burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery.
Mr. Carraway was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Liberty. He was the son of the late, Lloyd E. and Bonnie Berryhill Carraway.
He owned and operated several businesses with his late wife, Helen Nunnery Carraway, whom he was devoted to for 72 years. He was a longtime member of North McComb Baptist Church. He was very family oriented and loved them all dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Helen Nunnery Carraway.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra Williams and Jerry of Maurice, La., and Debbie Allen and Ron of Brandon; one sister, Joan Fenn (Dud); six grandchildren and their spouses, Jay Williams and Monica, Alesha Henry and Shane, Marc Hughes and Julie, Brian Hughes and Erin, Tyler Allen and Margie and Blair Allen; and eight great-grandchildren, Alex, Ashley, Anna Kate Williams, Seth and Sadie Henry, Rylan and Hadlie Hughes and Ellie Allen.
A very special thank you to Kedra Cook for being a loving friend and caregiver to Mr. and Mrs. Carraway.
Pallbearers will be Jay Williams, Brian Hughes, Shane Henry, Alex Williams, Tyler Allen and Seth Henry.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be sent to Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland, 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157.
