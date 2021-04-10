Merlin “Kent” Jones Jr., 56, of Joplin, Mo., and formerly of McComb, passed away April 7, 2021, at his home after a sudden illness.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home until memorial service at 2. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Interment of his ashes will follow in Hollywood Cemetery,
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary of Joplin. His service arrangements are under the care of Hartman-Jones Funeral Home.
Kent was born in Hattiesburg on Feb. 23, 1965, to Merlin Kent Jones and Bettie Hutson Jones.
He was the first of three children. Kent attended Parklane Academy in McComb, where he was a competitive swimmer and lifeguard along with his brother Tim. He spent much of his younger years romping through the wooded, swampy areas around his family’s property.
He graduated in 1983 and went on to pursue a Bachelor of Accountancy degree at the University of Mississippi, completing his studies in 1987 and becoming a Certified Public Accountant in 1988.
Kent then embarked on a prosperous career in financial services, working as an auditor at various public accounting firms, including Arthur Andersen. Most recently, he held the position of chief financial officer at Downstream Casino and Resort in Quapaw, Okla.
He prided himself on his successful career and believed that building a strong team was the essence of leadership.
Kent was a thrill-seeker and enjoyed riding motorcycles, skydiving and parasailing, In his adult life he become a pilot and flew small airplanes. His rebellious attitude was contagious to those around him, and he was often the life of the party.
Kent relished taking his younger daughter to concerts and shows, including a recent departure to see Elton John’s final world tour. He enjoyed his frequent business trips to New York City, where he was able to spend time with his eldest daughter.
His favorite bar in New York was a small dive bar called Whiskey Rebel, a moniker he jokingly adopted for himself.
He was a lover of days spent at the beach, where he devoured raw oysters and enjoyed letting go of the worries of the world to embrace the sun and sea and sing along to Jimmy Buffett.
Kent made frequent trips to the beaches of coastal Florida and Alabama with his family, cultivating large reunions and yearly vacations. His generosity toward his family and those in need was unparalleled. He enjoyed the company of his loving pets at home and was a proud Ole Miss fan. He was a member of Joplin Elks Lodge.
Kent was preceded in death by his father, Merlin Kent Jones, of McComb.
He is survived by two daughters, Hilary Katherine Jones, of New York City and Olivia Jones of Parker, Colo.; his mother, Bettie Jane Hutson of Madison; his brother, Timothy Jones of Greenwood; and his sister, Jennifer Jones Pate (David G.) of Birmingham, Ala.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.